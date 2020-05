Ex-Slaughterhouse MCs Joell Ortiz & KXNG Crooked Announce 'H.A.R.D.' Collaborative Album Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The first single is a straight-laced lyrical number and the pair dedicate the full project to the recently departed Fred The Godson. The first single is a straight-laced lyrical number and the pair dedicate the full project to the recently departed Fred The Godson. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this