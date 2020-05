Recent related videos from verified sources Think Like A Dog Movie - Gabriel Bateman, Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox



Think Like A Dog Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox star in this whimsical family comedy about a boy and his dog, and a science project that will change all of their lives.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this