Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brody Jenner is enjoying some fun in the sun outdoors amid the global health crisis. The 36-year-old The Hills star was seen riding an electric hydrofoil surfboard on Thursday (May 7) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brody Jenner Brody was seen catching the waves with a friend on his afternoon [...] 👓 View full article