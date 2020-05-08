Good News: Kansas Farmer Who Sent N95 Mask to NY Gov. Cuomo Awarded Bachelor’s Degree
Friday, 8 May 2020 () The Kansas farmer who sent a spare N95 mask to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has received a long-awaited bachelor's degree from Kansas State University due to his act of kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
