Good News: Kansas Farmer Who Sent N95 Mask to NY Gov. Cuomo Awarded Bachelor’s Degree

Mediaite Friday, 8 May 2020
The Kansas farmer who sent a spare N95 mask to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has received a long-awaited bachelor's degree from Kansas State University due to his act of kindness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Gov. Cuomo Outlines Criteria For May 15 Reopen

Gov. Cuomo Outlines Criteria For May 15 Reopen 02:48

 On May 15, parts of New York State could reopen but under strict guidelines. Gov. Cuomo has laid out the requirements each region needs to meet in order to get back to business. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

