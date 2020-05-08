Good News: Kansas Farmer Who Sent N95 Mask to NY Gov. Cuomo Awarded Bachelor’s Degree

Digby Dee Some truly good news. Retired Kansas farmer who sent an N95 mask to Cuomo gets an award he’s waited decades for: A… https://t.co/qoSw8ni7wG 3 hours ago Susan Crowell RT @SenateAgGOP: Do you remember the #Kansas farmer who gave his last N95 mask to Gov. Cuomo? Here's more good news: Dennis Ruhnke now has… 2 days ago bmhay1 Kindness goes a long way and multiplies. Blessings to all. Be kind to one another without expectation. Farmer who… https://t.co/THxL8cbnuN 3 days ago Moe Szyslak Why we have so many Phd's in America Farmer who mailed mask to Cuomo awarded degree https://t.co/wK39jr5xmn 3 days ago Keyperk I hope you don't believe the Kansas Governor gives a hoot about the farmer. It's a spin moment for votes. Remove… https://t.co/5Cd458tU13 3 days ago Barbara Rogan New York's favorite farmer receives an honorary degree. https://t.co/lZAUPIecHS 3 days ago luisa victoria lopez Kansas farmer who mailed Cuomo N95 mask awarded bachelor's degree https://t.co/enLt0g1lRm 3 days ago Petra Michelle Kansas farmer who mailed Cuomo N95 mask awarded bachelor's degree https://t.co/AyxC5MU91E @nygovcuomo Such a beautiful human being! 3 days ago