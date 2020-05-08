Global  

Alicia Keys Honors 'Regular Heroes' in New Amazon Original Series

Just Jared Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Alicia Keys is set to star in the premiere episode of Regular Heroes, a new Amazon Original Series highlighting courageous stories from the front-lines of COVID-19. The first of the eight-episode docuseries is currently available to stream and highlights NYC’s Trevor Henry, New Orleans’ Burnell Cotlon and LA’s Athena Hayley as they each make personal [...]
News video: Regular Heroes Trailer

Regular Heroes Trailer 01:00

 Regular Heroes Trailer - Amazon Prime Video - Now, more than ever, let’s support one another. Regular Heroes looks into the selfless efforts made by essential workers everywhere. Watch the first episode this Friday, May 8th with a special guest appearance by Alicia Keys. About Regular...

