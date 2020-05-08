Global  

Alex Newell Celebrates Moms in 'Mama Told Me' Music Video

Alex Newell has released the music video for his new song “Mama Told Me” and it features a lot of stars! The video is perfectly timed for Mother’s Day as it celebrates motherhood and it includes photos from Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks, Shangela, MJ Rodriguez, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, and more. “My father [...]
