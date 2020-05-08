Alex Newell Celebrates Moms in 'Mama Told Me' Music Video
Friday, 8 May 2020 () Alex Newell has released the music video for his new song “Mama Told Me” and it features a lot of stars! The video is perfectly timed for Mother’s Day as it celebrates motherhood and it includes photos from Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks, Shangela, MJ Rodriguez, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, and more. “My father [...]
Ariana Grande Confirms Relationship With Dalton Gomez in New Music Video The singer has been reportedly dating the high-end real estate agent for the past few months. On Thursday night, Grande and Justin Bieber dropped a video for their song, "Stuck With U." The video showcases people from all over...
Bailee Madison has worked with a number of the industry's biggest stars and Hollywood powerhouses. She has established an impressive resume with roles in countless films and tv series. Madison is also..