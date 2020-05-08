'Dead to Me' Cast Reunites for a Virtual Reading of Series Premiere Episode!
Friday, 8 May 2020 () The second season of the hit Netflix comedy series Dead to Me is out now and to celebrate, the cast reunited on Zoom for a live reading of the pilot episode! Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, and the rest of the cast, along with series creator Liz Feldman, read the episode on Facebook Live. [...]
Will Smith and
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’
Cast Virtually Reunite The former castmates had a virtual reunion
in honor of the upcoming 30-year anniversary
of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' The group reunited
via Zoom for the
12th episode of Smith’s
Snapchat show,
‘Will From Home.’ Will...