'Dead to Me' Cast Reunites for a Virtual Reading of Series Premiere Episode!

Just Jared Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
The second season of the hit Netflix comedy series Dead to Me is out now and to celebrate, the cast reunited on Zoom for a live reading of the pilot episode! Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, and the rest of the cast, along with series creator Liz Feldman, read the episode on Facebook Live. [...]
