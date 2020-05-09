Global  

Betty White To Star in Christmas Movie on Lifetime

Just Jared Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
There’s going to be a Betty White Christmas movie! Lifetime has recruited the legendary actress to star in an upcoming holiday movie, TV Line reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Betty White The untitled film will see Betty‘s character helping “whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: The Golden Life of Betty White

The Golden Life of Betty White 10:08

 With the longest television career of any entertainer, the golden life of Betty White is one for the ages. For this video, we’re taking a look at the extraordinary journey of actress, producer, and female pioneer Betty White.

Finally, an end to the darkness is in sight – Betty White has announced she's making her big TV comeback

Betty White is making her TV comeback in a new Lifetime movie. Remember back in 2019 when we all hoped 2020 would be a great year? Well, it’s fair to say those...
PinkNews


