Betty White To Star in Christmas Movie on Lifetime
Saturday, 9 May 2020 () There’s going to be a Betty White Christmas movie! Lifetime has recruited the legendary actress to star in an upcoming holiday movie, TV Line reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Betty White The untitled film will see Betty‘s character helping “whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading [...]
