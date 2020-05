Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit has shared a throwback photo from her school days. It's a still from a dance performance. The photo features the actress alongside her sister and they look so similar that it is difficult to tell one from the other!



Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress captioned: "This is one of my... 👓 View full article