Video: DP says 'please come back Irrfan'

KRKBOXOFFICE Deepika Padukone shares a video from Piku sets with Irrfan Khan; says 'please come back!💔 #irrfankhan'… https://t.co/Vsbnsc2Eg0 7 hours ago

Bollywood Reporter Deepika Padukone shares a video of her playing tennis with Irrfan; says 'please come back' https://t.co/D9mOOXZhpN https://t.co/ah6dkBRLHG 11 hours ago

eiri ✿ 敏佳 RT @kanakaoz: koga!! i love you!! come home please (may 9th 2020) also if you wish to know what all the text at the end of the edit is, its… 14 hours ago

Neil Desai RT @filmfare: “Please come back,” says @deepikapadukone as she remembers her #Piku co-star late actor #IrrfanKhan. https://t.co/jAZxXsmu9N 16 hours ago

🇺🇸Humanity🇵🇰 Deepika Padukone shares an unseen video with Irrfan Khan from the sets of ‘Piku’, says ‘please come back!’ | Hindi… https://t.co/e9vWDxBdDG 21 hours ago

KOGA PLEASE COME HOME koga!! i love you!! come home please (may 9th 2020) also if you wish to know what all the text at the end of the ed… https://t.co/kCoJk1XORz 1 day ago

Neil Desai RT @pinkvilla: #DeepikaPadukone recalls late #IrrfanKhan with a throwback video of their tennis game; Says ‘please come back’ - https://t.c… 1 day ago