Tim McGraw Dishes On Quarantine Life With Wife Faith Hill: 'We're Doing Well'
Saturday, 9 May 2020 () Tim McGraw is opening up about how the quarantine life is treating him and wife Faith Hill during the pandemic. While speaking to ET about his new single, the 53-year-old country star revealed that quarantine isn’t really that much different for them as their everyday lives. “Faith and I spend 90 percent of our time [...]
It's been a number of weeks at this point, and we think it's safe to say that the quarantine life has impacted us all! In this case, it looks like George Bailey has had enough with just about everything. Check out how he reacts to one of his favorite toys... priceless! How are some of the ways you're...
Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Avril Lavigne are to front an upcoming day-long online benefit to raise funds for a Nashville, Tennessee-area charity feeding frontline workers..
The average American has made six new friends as a result of attending virtual gatherings during quarantine, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found 83% of those who have made a new,..