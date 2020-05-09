Tim McGraw Dishes On Quarantine Life With Wife Faith Hill: 'We're Doing Well'

Credit: Rumble Studio - Published 1 week ago This dog has pretty much given up on the quarantine life 00:18 It's been a number of weeks at this point, and we think it's safe to say that the quarantine life has impacted us all! In this case, it looks like George Bailey has had enough with just about everything. Check out how he reacts to one of his favorite toys... priceless! How are some of the ways you're...