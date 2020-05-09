Diddy’s Longtime Mentor Andre Harrell Has Died At 59 + Mariah Carey, Usher, Russell Simmons, Erykah Badu + More React

Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell has reportedly died. New reports claim the music executive passed away this week at the age of 59. R.I.P. Harrell According to reports, the news started to spread last night courtesy of producer DJ D-Nice. Media outlets have since confirmed the tragic news. Andre Harrell, a veteran music executive best […]



