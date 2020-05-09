Global  

Diddy’s Longtime Mentor Andre Harrell Has Died At 59 + Mariah Carey, Usher, Russell Simmons, Erykah Badu + More React

Saturday, 9 May 2020
Diddy’s Longtime Mentor Andre Harrell Has Died At 59 + Mariah Carey, Usher, Russell Simmons, Erykah Badu + More ReactUptown Records founder Andre Harrell has reportedly died. New reports claim the music executive passed away this week at the age of 59. R.I.P. Harrell According to reports, the news started to spread last night courtesy of producer DJ D-Nice. Media outlets have since confirmed the tragic news. Andre Harrell, a veteran music executive best […]

The post Diddy’s Longtime Mentor Andre Harrell Has Died At 59 + Mariah Carey, Usher, Russell Simmons, Erykah Badu + More React appeared first on .
 Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records, has died.

Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell has died [Video]

Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell has died

The music executive has sadly passed away at the age of 59

