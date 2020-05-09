Global  

Little Richard’s History on Billboard’s Charts: ‘Tutti Frutti,’ ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’ & More

Billboard.com Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Little Richard became one of the most influential pioneers of modern music, shaping the evolution of rock and R&B and charting legendary songs on Billboard's charts.
News video: Little Richard Dead at 87

Little Richard Dead at 87 01:17

 Little Richard Dead at 87 'Rolling Stone' reports the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator died on Saturday. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, he was one of 12 children. Real name Richard Wayne Penniman, the pianist was...

Little Richard Exits The Stage Of Life At 87 [Video]

Little Richard Exits The Stage Of Life At 87

Rock 'n roll pioneer Little Richard died Saturday. He was 87, and died in Nashville with his brother and son by his side. CNN reports the artist's death was related to bone cancer. The "Tutti Frutti"..

Little Richard dies aged 87 [Video]

Little Richard dies aged 87

Rock ‘n’ Roll star Little Richard has died aged 87. The singer, who inspired musicians including The Beatles and Sir Elton John, was a Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer and renowned for hits such as..

Little Richard’s 10 Greatest Moments: From ‘Tutti Frutti’ to ‘Full House’

Following his death this week at age 87, we're looking back at the 10 greatest moments from the legendary career of the man born Richard Wayne Penniman.
Billboard.com

Little Richard, 'Tutti Frutti' and 'Good Golly Miss Molly' singer, dead at 87: reports

Little Richard, the singer of hits "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly" has died, according to a report.
FOXNews.com

