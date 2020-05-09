Little Richard’s History on Billboard’s Charts: ‘Tutti Frutti,’ ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’ & More

Little Richard Dead at 87 'Rolling Stone' reports the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator died on Saturday. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, he was one of 12 children. Real name Richard Wayne Penniman, the pianist was...
Rock 'n roll pioneer Little Richard died Saturday. He was 87, and died in Nashville with his brother and son by his side.
CNN reports the artist's death was related to bone cancer.
The "Tutti Frutti"..