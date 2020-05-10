Sophie Turner Wears Oversized Shirt on Walk with Joe Jonas
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () Sophie Turner is covering up while out with Joe Jonas. The 24-year-old pregnant actress and the 30-year-old singer held hands while going for a walk around their neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (May 9) in Encino, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner Sophie hid her growing baby bump in an oversized, button-up [...]
