Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Alec Baldwin is back as President Trump on Saturday Night Live! The actor once again impersonated the president on the sketch show’s season finale on Saturday (May 9). Alec as Trump made an appearance during the cold open, which featured a virtual graduation for college students. “I’m so honored to be your vale-dictator,” Alec as [...] 👓 View full article