Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Look: Ludacris Shouts Out His Ride Or Die Eudoxie For Mother’s Day

SOHH Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Look: Ludacris Shouts Out His Ride Or Die Eudoxie For Mother’s DayGrammy-winning rapper Ludacris is making sure to put respect on his queen’s name. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to acknowledge his wife on Mother’s Day. Look and comment below! “Happy Mother’s Day To This Beautiful SuperWoman who divides her Love Amongst Our Children, yet each of our Children still Have ALL of her Love. […]

The post Look: Ludacris Shouts Out His Ride Or Die Eudoxie For Mother’s Day appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Enjoying Mother's Day brunch while staying 'Safer at Home'

Enjoying Mother's Day brunch while staying 'Safer at Home' 01:40

 For many restaurants, Mother's Day is a busy day. This year, some are still providing a Mother's Day brunch, but it's to-go.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin's daughter wishes mum a Happy Mother's Day amid family drama [Video]

Lori Loughlin's daughter wishes mum a Happy Mother's Day amid family drama

Actress Lori Loughlin's daughter put aside the college admission scandal hanging over the family to wish her mum a happy Mother's Day on Sunday - and make it clear she still loves her amid all the..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Celebrating Mother's Day in Latin America amid coronavirus [Video]

Celebrating Mother's Day in Latin America amid coronavirus

Region marks Mother's Day with novel twists amid lockdowns and mounting death tolls.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Look: Lauren London Celebrates Mother’s Day W/ A Rare Look At Her Kids – “This Love Has Saved Me”

Look: Lauren London Celebrates Mother’s Day W/ A Rare Look At Her Kids – “This Love Has Saved Me”Hollywood actress Lauren London is spreading Mother’s Day cheer to the world. The high-profile entertainer has credited her children as the energy she relies...
SOHH

Hollywood's best mother-daughter look-alikes

It is mother's day today, and what better day to take a look at some of Hollywood's most stunning mommy-daughter duos, who look exactly alike. Not only did these...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Look: Ludacris Shouts Out His Ride Or Die Eudoxie For Mother’s Day - Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris is making sure… https://t.co/ll8jRgf5lp 14 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Look: Ludacris Shouts Out His Ride Or Die Eudoxie For Mother's Day https://t.co/ACjNUEvmgm https://t.co/VQ7j6z6uOM 14 hours ago