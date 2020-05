You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Best David & Patrick Moments on Schitt’s Creek



These David and Patrick moments on “Schitt’s Creek” prove why these two are simply the best! For this list, we’re looking at the landmark relationship moments between David Rose and Patrick.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:35 Published on April 9, 2020 Dan Levy pens heartfelt note to fans after Schitt's Creek finale airs



Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy penned a heartfelt note to fans after the finale of the beloved TV show aired in the U.S. on Tuesday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published on April 8, 2020

Tweets about this