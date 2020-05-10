Timbaland + Swizz Beatz Announce Nelly Vs Ludacris Battle After Epic Erykah Badu + Jill Scott Face-Off Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Grammy-winning producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are continuing their Instagram Live ‘Verzuz’ series. Their newest guests will be hip-hop heavyweights Nelly and Ludacris. Verzuz Showdown Barring any changes, the showdown will happen next Saturday, May 16. Both Tim and Swizzy announced the huge face-off on their social media pages. “Nelly versus Ludacris. Next Saturday. This […]



