News video: America Ferrera welcomes second child

America Ferrera welcomes second child 00:53

 'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera has given birth to her second child, a daughter - Lucia Marisol.

America Ferrera 'overwhelmed with joy' after husband throws her virtual birthday party [Video]

America Ferrera 'overwhelmed with joy' after husband throws her virtual birthday party

America Ferrera was “overwhelmed with love” after her husband surprised her with a virtual birthday party on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

America Ferrera & Husband Ryan Piers Williams Welcome Second Child!

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams are parents again! The Superstore actress and the 1985 actor revealed the exciting news on Mother’s Day (May 10)....
Just Jared

America Ferrera Welcomes Baby Girl Lucia on Mother's Day

The former' Ugly Betty' actress is over the moon to announce she has given birth to a bouncing baby girl, her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams.
AceShowbiz


