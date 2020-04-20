America Ferrera 'overwhelmed with joy' after husband throws her virtual birthday partyAmerica Ferrera was “overwhelmed with love” after her husband surprised her with a virtual birthday party on Saturday.
GoodtoKnow America Ferrera welcomes second baby with husband Ryan Piers Williams https://t.co/cVnG0NOHw8 https://t.co/49MnYAG3PH 10 hours ago
coolrider RT @EW: America Ferrera announces birth of second child on Mother's Day https://t.co/ruu2LpanQt 13 hours ago
ik3magazine America Ferrera welcomes second baby: See the sweet reveal pic https://t.co/U88j9yoarP https://t.co/bUyGfUD8PA 17 hours ago
Paul Bacon .@AmericaFerrera Welcomes Second Child, Daughter Lucia: We 'Are Over the Moon' https://t.co/Us4FBY5r7w 18 hours ago
Francisco Bravo America Ferrera welcomes second baby: See the sweet reveal pic https://t.co/GZwp6N1ayQ https://t.co/5eY4tHGe1U 19 hours ago