Katy Perry & Dog Nugget Dress Up as 'Dumbo' Characters for 'Baby Mine' Performance on Disney Family Singalong: Vol 2 - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Katy Perry is going all out for the Disney Family Singalong Volume II! The 35-year-old singer appeared on the ABC special with dog Nugget on Mother’s Day, Sunday (May 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry For her performance, Katy sang “Baby Mine” from Dumbo, while she and Nugget dressed up as [...]
