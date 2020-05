Halle Berry Shares Rare Video of Daughter Nahla and Son Maceo in Honor of Mother's Day Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' actress offers a glimpse of her two children, whom she dubs her 'everything,' while giving a shout-out to all mothers. 👓 View full article

