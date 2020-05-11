Global  

Julianne Hough Surprises Her Mom with New House for Mother's Day - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Julianne Hough just gave her mom the best surprise ever! The 31-year-old singer/dancer took to Instagram on Sunday (May 10) to reveal that she bought her mom Marriann a new house for Mother’s Day. “This is yours, Mom!” Julianne says to her mom in the video before Marriann jumps for joy into Julianne‘s arms. Marriann [...]
'Dancing With The Stars' Dancer Julianne Hough Buys Her Mom A House For Mother's Day

'This is yours, Mom'
Daily Caller

Angelina Jolie Pays Tribute to Late Mom Marcheline Bertrand on Mother's Day

Angelina Jolie celebrated her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, on Mother's Day in an op-ed for the New York Times. She wrote, "Mother's Day is hard for...
Just Jared

