Blake Shelton Hilariously Celebrates Mother's Day with His Mom While Social-Distancing!

Just Jared Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Blake Shelton is right – this Mother’s Day is “weird”! The 43-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Sunday (May 10) to share a shot while celebrating the holiday with mom Dorothy and his sister Endy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Shelton “Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!!” Blake [...]
