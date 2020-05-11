Blake Shelton Hilariously Celebrates Mother's Day with His Mom While Social-Distancing!
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Blake Shelton is right – this Mother’s Day is “weird”! The 43-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Sunday (May 10) to share a shot while celebrating the holiday with mom Dorothy and his sister Endy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Shelton “Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!!” Blake [...]
