Kat’s chat gets attention from a cricketer

Katrina Kaif has been entertaining fans on Instagram ever since the lockdown was announced. From doing the house chores to baking and indulging in music – the actress has been giving a sneak-peek of her life to fans. Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ was scheduled to hit the screens in March, just before the lockdown was announced. Recently she hosted a live chat session on Instagram to interact with her followers and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was also watching the interaction and had commented, “Hi Katrina mam”.
