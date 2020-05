Dil Raju’s wedding photos are going viral Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Though the details regarding the bride are yet to be revealed, sources claim that the 49-year-old filmmaker got hitched to a middle-age woman hailing from the Brahmin community. Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshita Reddy is said to have supervised all the formalities of her father’s second marriage. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Producer Dil Raju ties the knot for second time Producer Dil Raju released a statement about his second wedding held on May 10, 2020.

DNA 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this