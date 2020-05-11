Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What's Going On With Afro Nation Portugal Refunds?

Clash Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
What's Going On With Afro Nation Portugal Refunds?Festival has been postponed to 2021...

*Afro Nation Portugal* will now take place in 2021.

The event was slated to take place this summer, and follows last year's phenomenally successful inaugural instalment.

However the spread of COVID-19 has led to a state of emergency in Portugal, placing plans for 2020 in doubt.

Now Afro Nation have broken cover, sharing a statement that confirms the event will be postponed to 2021.

Here's the statement on socials.



An update on Afro Nation 2020.

Full statement: https://t.co/IBXyRnmxsL pic.twitter.com/aL7mVuIDjG

— AfroNation (@afronation) May 11, 2020

The longer statement references refunds, commenting:

"According to the new Portuguese law provided by the Decree-Law DL 10I/2020, your ticket will be automatically transferred to the new date." 

"Should you wish not to transfer to 2021, you will have the opportunity to sell your ticket via our primary ticket provider Festicket. Afro Nation will delay putting any tickets on sale in order to give ticket holders as much time as possible to resell tickets if that is what you choose to do..."

Naturally, this has *not gone down well with fans.*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crainshaunting

Issa Did I just see a picture of Ana De Armas with an Afro.... Now what’s going on here.... 1 hour ago

Afro_Dreamer

Muzzammil Merican From a defence perspective, this means that the papers you are going to receive will be stacked with facts which ar… https://t.co/KVrRJrH6h8 1 hour ago

msifaye

Ida Been Wells I wasn’t even going but I’m annoyed for everyone that had Afro Nation tickets. Also do the artists for 2021 not kno… https://t.co/WjCFQmCVNv 7 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) What's Going On With Afro Nation Portugal Refunds?: https://t.co/vTWOG5e0w4 7 hours ago

afro__ditee

auntee 🌈♿ RT @virtualvvitch: @meanerspicedied I've also been seeing a huge surge of "what I eat in a day" tik toks showing a caloric intake of less t… 8 hours ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH What's going on with Afro Nation Portugal refunds...? New statement moves the event to 2021, but doesn't seem to a… https://t.co/dE2oI2uY7P 9 hours ago

skinglo_afro

Pon de replay 🤪🤪🇧🇧🇯🇲 RT @petitetweeter_: One day we’re going to have a serious convo about the black men who have children with white women, with no intention o… 1 day ago

randy_perillo

Randy Perillo Sr @Afro_Crypto @JackPosobiec @ajc @RealCandaceO They had a right to follow him on a public street. He made a decision… https://t.co/F2dTep9SGp 1 day ago