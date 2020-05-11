What's Going On With Afro Nation Portugal Refunds?
Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Festival has been postponed to 2021...
*Afro Nation Portugal* will now take place in 2021.
The event was slated to take place this summer, and follows last year's phenomenally successful inaugural instalment.
However the spread of COVID-19 has led to a state of emergency in Portugal, placing plans for 2020 in doubt.
Now Afro Nation have broken cover, sharing a statement that confirms the event will be postponed to 2021.
An update on Afro Nation 2020.
Full statement: https://t.co/IBXyRnmxsL pic.twitter.com/aL7mVuIDjG
— AfroNation (@afronation) May 11, 2020
The longer statement references refunds, commenting:
"According to the new Portuguese law provided by the Decree-Law DL 10I/2020, your ticket will be automatically transferred to the new date."
"Should you wish not to transfer to 2021, you will have the opportunity to sell your ticket via our primary ticket provider Festicket. Afro Nation will delay putting any tickets on sale in order to give ticket holders as much time as possible to resell tickets if that is what you choose to do..."
Naturally, this has *not gone down well with fans.*
