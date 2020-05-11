Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Idol's First-Ever Remote Finale Will Include "We Are the World" Performance

E! Online Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
It's a first for American Idol: A remote finale. On Sunday, May 17, American Idol will wrap up its season 18 (third season on ABC) with a live remote finale featuring the return of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'American Idol' goes virtual [Video]

'American Idol' goes virtual

"American Idol" went virtual last night with all 20 contestants performing from their living rooms, back yards, and patios. Host Ryan Seacrest and the judges watched from the comfort of their own..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser [Video]

Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser

Katy Perry dresses as hand sanitiser The star dressed as a giant bottle of sanitiser as she appeared on 'American Idol' live from home on Sunday night (26.04.20). The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker made..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Check Out the Lineup For the Season 18 ‘American Idol’ Finale, Which Includes One Perfect Reboot

Next Sunday's (May 18) season 18 American Idol finale will feature the live debut of Katy Perry's "Daisies," as well as appearances from Cynthia Erivo, Lauren...
Billboard.com

‘American Idol’ Recap: The Top 7 Pay Tribute to Disney and Their Moms

Two weeks ago, we had 20 American Idol contestants in the game. Last week’s remaining 11 will be narrowed down to seven before tonight is over. And next week...
Billboard.com Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada #AmericanIdol is bringing back former contestants for the first-ever remote finale https://t.co/tu4EJgLHDU 1 hour ago

steviepess

Steve Pessolano RT @enews: American Idol's First-Ever Remote Finale Will Include "We Are the World" Performance https://t.co/UR7ENxyYwV 1 hour ago

enews

E! News American Idol's First-Ever Remote Finale Will Include "We Are the World" Performance https://t.co/UR7ENxyYwV 2 hours ago

PhillPhillcom

PHILLPHILL.com RT @IAMG7_: Phillip @Phillips will be part of the "We Are The World" performance on the Sun May 17 season finale of @americanidol https://t… 2 hours ago

brutdog007

Brutus A Harris American Idol's remote finale will include 'We Are the World' performance https://t.co/n2yA4lWes0 2 hours ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment American Idol's first-ever remote finale will include 'we are the world' performance https://t.co/NBQbsv6b0V 3 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #AmericanIdol is bringing back former contestants for its first-ever remote finale https://t.co/ZneGdNQhrj 3 hours ago

wiggybloogy

Mark Levitt American Idol's remote finale will include 'We Are the World' performance https://t.co/HYwTRK4BLc Jesus, really?… https://t.co/WF0esOpkoT 5 hours ago