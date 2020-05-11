Collin Gosselin, 16, Appears to Shade Mom Kate Gosselin in Mother's Day Post

Credit: Jukin Media - Published 15 hours ago Mom Gets Extremely Excited After Seeing Her Early Mother Day's Present. 00:33 This mom was working in the kitchen when her daughter revealed she got her an early mother's day present. Her reaction to the revelation was neutral unless she saw the gift. When she noticed that she had got her a pair of socks with her dog on it, she got very happy. She screamed as she couldn't...