Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Collin Gosselin, 16, Appears to Shade Mom Kate Gosselin in Mother's Day Post

Just Jared Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Collin Gosselin, one of the sextuplets of Jon and Kate Plus 8, appeared to shade his mom Kate Gosselin in a post on Mother’s Day by failing to mention her at all. Fans started talking when they noticed his Mother’s Day post honored his dad Jon Gosselin‘s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, instead of his own mom. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Mom Gets Extremely Excited After Seeing Her Early Mother Day's Present.

Mom Gets Extremely Excited After Seeing Her Early Mother Day's Present. 00:33

 This mom was working in the kitchen when her daughter revealed she got her an early mother's day present. Her reaction to the revelation was neutral unless she saw the gift. When she noticed that she had got her a pair of socks with her dog on it, she got very happy. She screamed as she couldn't...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian mom receives socially-distanced surprise on Mother's day [Video]

Canadian mom receives socially-distanced surprise on Mother's day

Four siblings leave their mother Janet Yongao crying with joy on Mother’s Day in Mississauga, Canada as they make a socially-distanced visit during the coronavirus lockdown. Video credit: Geneva Lei..

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:44Published
Canadian mom receives socially-distanced surprise visit on Mother's day [Video]

Canadian mom receives socially-distanced surprise visit on Mother's day

Four siblings leave their mother Janet Yongao crying with joy on Mother’s Day in Mississauga, Canadas as they make a surprise socially-distanced visit. Video credit: Geneva Lei Yongao

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama honors those working 'tirelessly' through this crisis in Mother's Day post

Like many of us this Mother's Day, Michelle Obama wants to spend the holiday with her mom. But the coronavirus pandemic has made this past normalcy impossible...
Mashable Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Treat your mom! 15 great Mother’s Day takeout options in the Seattle area

Sunday is Mother's Day, and while the stay-home order and the coronavirus pandemic might make a traditional Mother's Day restaurant brunch impossible, you can...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this