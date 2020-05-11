Roy Woods Announces New Project 'Dem Times' Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It's out via OVO Sound on May 15th...



*Roy Woods* will release new project 'Dem Times' on May 15th.



The project will feature six brand new tracks, written between Los Angeles and Toronto.



Out via OVO Sound, the project is led by the raw, passionate new single 'I Feel It'.



A song that looks back over his shoulder to older sounds, 'I Feel It' nonetheless transports Roy Woods to a fresh space.



He comments:



“‘I Feel It’ was a song made in a confusing time in life where a lot of transitions were happening to me and my close friends. Everybody goes through dark periods in their lives, but a lot of times we don’t want anyone to know, so we hide behind our pain with smiles and laughter. Regardless of how much happiness we may have, unfixed pain always remains.”



“With this song, I wanted fans to know that I go through things just like them. I feel the pain too.”



Tune in now.



