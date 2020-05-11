Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

See Which Houses Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Buy in Los Angeles

Just Jared Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
These are the homes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could buy in Los Angeles! – TMZ See how Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother’s Day – Just Jared Jr Did Emma Stone get married!? – Lainey Gossip Are these Ellen DeGeneres stories true!? – Celebitchy You can buy this celeb’s haunted house – TooFab See which star [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Living in Tyler Perry's Los Angeles Mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Living in Tyler Perry's Los Angeles Mansion 01:07

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Living in Tyler Perry's Los Angeles Mansion The couple have been living in the actor and director's $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills. Harry and Meghan are believed to have met Perry through their close friend, Oprah Winfrey, but it is not known if they...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan living in Tyler Perry's $18m LA mansion [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan living in Tyler Perry's $18m LA mansion

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are living in Tyler Perry's $18 million Los Angeles home, after meeting the Hollywood mogul through Oprah Winfrey.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published
Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan share video for Archies first birthday, Adele shocks fans with weight loss, and Jessica Simpso [Video]

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan share video for Archies first birthday, Adele shocks fans with weight loss, and Jessica Simpso

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called FINDING FREEDOM: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand to be released in August

Last week, the Daily Mail reported on the imminent release of a new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand...
Lainey Gossip

Harry and Meghan's £15m Los Angeles home with eight bedrooms and 22 acres

Prince Harry and Meghan have been staying in a luxurious £15million pad in Beverly Hills which belongs to producer and actor Tyler Perry
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •TMZ.com

Tweets about this