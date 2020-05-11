Jerry Stiller's 'Seinfeld,’ 'King of Queens' co-stars react to his death: 'You will be so very missed'
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Following the news that actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died at age 92, his co-stars on both “King of Queens” and “Seinfeld” took to social media to publicly honor the late star.
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander has remembered his on-screen father Jerry Stiller as “a great actor, a great man, a lovely friend” after his death at the age... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Hindu •Extra •SOHH •Reuters •Just Jared
Tweets about this
lucaumbriel RT @getFANDOM: 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' stars mourn the loss of Jerry Stiller https://t.co/3FsLm1Vybs 6 seconds ago
Wambawoman RT @Kelmerica78: I loved Jerry Stiller on Seinfeld and King of Queens. Jerry and his wife, Anne Meara were the greatest comedy team of all… 7 seconds ago