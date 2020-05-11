Global  

Comedy Icon + ‘Seinfeld’ Star Jerry Stiller Dead At 92

SOHH Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Comedy Icon + ‘Seinfeld’ Star Jerry Stiller Dead At 92Comedy icon Jerry Stiller has passed away. Known for his roles in shows like “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens,” his career spanned over 50 years. R.I.P Stiller According to reports, Stiller passed away at age 92. While details are still slim, Jerry died from natural causes. Jerry Stiller, a classically trained actor who became […]

 Jerry Stiller will be forever remembered fo his comedic roles portraying the apoplectic father Frank Constanza in the TV comedy series Seinfeld. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

