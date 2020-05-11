Val Kilmer Reveals Why He Only Played Batman in 1 Movie & Responds to Rumors That He's Difficult on Set
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Val Kilmer played the iconic role of Batman in the 1995 film Batman Forever, and he’s finally revealing why he left the role behind after only one movie. It apparently started when he did a set visit with investor Warren Buffett with his grandkids. He stayed in costume, waiting for the grandkids to arrive, and [...]
Val Kilmer 'couldn't wait to kiss' Angelina Jolie The actor was delighted to be cast as the actress' husband in 2004 movie 'Alexander' because he'd had feelings for her long before then. He recalled in..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:37Published