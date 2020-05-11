Global  

Val Kilmer Reveals Why He Only Played Batman in 1 Movie & Responds to Rumors That He's Difficult on Set

Just Jared Monday, 11 May 2020
Val Kilmer played the iconic role of Batman in the 1995 film Batman Forever, and he’s finally revealing why he left the role behind after only one movie. It apparently started when he did a set visit with investor Warren Buffett with his grandkids. He stayed in costume, waiting for the grandkids to arrive, and [...]
