Recent related videos from verified sources Markayla Wright: Police searching for missing, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Beach



West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright's mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Robin Wright Meets Up With Daughter Dylan Penn at the Beach Robin Wright shares a laugh with daughter Dylan Penn while arriving at the beach for a get together earlier this week in Los Angeles. The mother and daughter duo...

Just Jared 3 days ago



Exes Sean Penn & Robin Wright Enjoy Family Beach Day Sean Penn and Robin Wright might not be together anymore, but they’re still a family! The 59-year-old two-time Oscar winner and their daughter Dylan Penn were...

Just Jared 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this JustJared.com Robin Wright spent Mother's Day with daughter Dylan Penn at the beach https://t.co/ZiY2FtOVqb 4 hours ago