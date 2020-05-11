Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rap stars Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are doing it big in 2020. The hip-hop pair have reacted to their new “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Nicki x Doja Both Nicki and Doja hit up their Instagram pages to geek out over the song’s massive success. “Can’t thank you guys enough […]



The post Nicki Minaj Reminds Doja Cat She Has To Show Her Boobs After Say So Remix Crushes Billboard Hot 100 Chart: “What Time R U Showing Ur Boobs?” appeared first on . Rap stars Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are doing it big in 2020. The hip-hop pair have reacted to their new “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Nicki x Doja Both Nicki and Doja hit up their Instagram pages to geek out over the song’s massive success. “Can’t thank you guys enough […]The post Nicki Minaj Reminds Doja Cat She Has To Show Her Boobs After Say So Remix Crushes Billboard Hot 100 Chart: “What Time R U Showing Ur Boobs?” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

