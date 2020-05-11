CBS All Access Series 'Tell Me A Story' Cancelled; CW To Air First Two Seasons
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Tell Me A Story, the CBS All Access series, will not get a season three on the streaming network. However, THR reports that the Kevin Williamson created show, will be airing the first two seasons on The CW. The first season of the show interweaved “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel [...]
