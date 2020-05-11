Natalie Portman Shares Rare Photo Of Children Aleph & Amalia on Instagram
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Natalie Portman shared a very rare photo with her fans on Instagram over the Mother’s Day holiday weekend. The 38-year-old Oscar winning actress posted a sweet photo with her two children, Aleph and Amalia, whom she shares with husband Benjamin Millepied. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman In the image, you can [...]
Reuters reports three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Saturday. He warned it's a development that may augur a pandemic risk for children.
Previously, children had...