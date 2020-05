JoJo Siwa Returns For Another 'Worldwide Live' Backyard Performance - Watch Now! Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

JoJo Siwa put another high energy performance on her backyard stage for “Worldwide Live 2.0“! The 16-year-old entertainer started in her front yard on top of her convertible with “Kid In A Candy Store” before making her way to the backyard. Next up was a mashup of “I Want Candy” and “Tootsie Roll”. She then [...] 👓 View full article

