GOP Congressmen Push Conspiracy Accusing Then-President Obama of Orchestrating a ‘Coup’ to Undermine President-Elect Trump

Mediaite Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Two Republican Congressmen who are among the most hard-line Trump defenders, Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) and Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ) outlined an anti-Trump conspiracy that allegedly reached to the top of previous administration and accused former president Barack Obama of personally orchestrating a "coup" to undermine the 2016 election of Donald Trump.
