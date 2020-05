Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Over the past several weeks, the country has been waking up to heartbreaking stories of countless migrant workers walking home, even as the state governments struggle to find a solution. Now, actor Sonu Sood has organised transportation for a section of migrants who have been stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Yesterday, the... Over the past several weeks, the country has been waking up to heartbreaking stories of countless migrant workers walking home, even as the state governments struggle to find a solution. Now, actor Sonu Sood has organised transportation for a section of migrants who have been stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Yesterday, the 👓 View full article