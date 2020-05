You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sussanne Khan shares picture of Hrithik Roshan and sons enjoying sunset



Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex- wife Sussanne Khan few days ago temporarily moved back with the actor to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'We decided staying together in same home would be soulful decision for our sons': Sussanne on living with Hrithik Sussanne Khan has moved in with Hrithik Roshan during the lockdown to co-parent their sons.

DNA 3 hours ago



Sussanne on co-parenting with Hrithik Roshan Talking about co-parenting with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan reportedly said that Hrithik and she has decided that staying together in the same home would be...

IndiaTimes 18 hours ago





Tweets about this Watsupptoday It Was A Soulful Decision For Our Kids : Sussanne Khan On Quarantining With Hrithik Roshan...check out for more :… https://t.co/2NmJeeG2u2 3 hours ago