PK and Rock On actor Sai Gundewar passes away at 42 due to brain cancer Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Sai Gundewar, the actor who was seen in some very successful Bollywood films like PK and Rock On, passed away in the USA on May 10 at the age of 42 due to brain cancer.



Taking to his Twitter account, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, offered his condolences, have a look right here:







