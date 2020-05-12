Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan and others thank nurses for their selfless work on International Nurses Day

The royal family has teamed up to call nurses around the world for International Nurses Day in a show of solidarity and thanks for the healthcare profession amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the...
NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens has praised the work of nurses in the NHS on International Nurses Day and says the Coronavirus pandemic has helped shine a light on the fantastic work they do. Report..
Our nurses are among the countless other frontline warriors who have been working selflessly and tirelessly to fight the global coronavirus pandemic and keep us... Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life
