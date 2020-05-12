Global  

Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan and others thank nurses for their selfless work on International Nurses Day

Indian Express Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Royal family team up in show of support as they call nurses around the globe

Royal family team up in show of support as they call nurses around the globe 01:26

 The royal family has teamed up to call nurses around the world for International Nurses Day in a show of solidarity and thanks for the healthcare profession amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the...

England's chief nurse: Nurses are professionals, not heroes [Video]

England's chief nurse: Nurses are professionals, not heroes

Nurses are not heroes but expert professionals, England’s chief nursing officer has said. Ruth May spoke at an event marking International Nurses Day, an annual celebration of the anniversary of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
NHS Chief Executive praises role of nurses [Video]

NHS Chief Executive praises role of nurses

NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens has praised the work of nurses in the NHS on International Nurses Day and says the Coronavirus pandemic has helped shine a light on the fantastic work they do. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:28Published

Perth Royal Infirmary joins in day of gratitude to nurses

Perth Royal Infirmary joins in day of gratitude to nursesHeld on May 12 each year, International Nurses Day recognises the work nursing staff do caring for patients and their families
Daily Record

International Nurses Day 2020: Bollywood celebs share heartfelt messages

International Nurses Day 2020: Bollywood celebs share heartfelt messagesOur nurses are among the countless other frontline warriors who have been working selflessly and tirelessly to fight the global coronavirus pandemic and keep us...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

