Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat + Nicki Minaj Make History As First Time Ever 4 Black Women Occupy Top 2 Billboard Spots

SOHH Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat + Nicki Minaj Make History As First Time Ever 4 Black Women Occupy Top 2 Billboard SpotsBlack queen magic is alive and well in 2020. Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are making history as the first time 4 black women occupy the top couple of spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. History Made This week, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix secured the […]

The post Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat + Nicki Minaj Make History As First Time Ever 4 Black Women Occupy Top 2 Billboard Spots appeared first on .
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj Top Hot 100 With 'Say So' Remix, A Potential BTS x Conan Gray Collab and More | Billboard News

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj Top Hot 100 With 'Say So' Remix, A Potential BTS x Conan Gray Collab and More | Billboard News 02:54

 Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj Top Hot 100 With 'Say So' Remix, A Potential BTS x Conan Gray Collab and More | Billboard News

