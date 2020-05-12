Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Black queen magic is alive and well in 2020. Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are making history as the first time 4 black women occupy the top couple of spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. History Made This week, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix secured the […]



The post Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat + Nicki Minaj Make History As First Time Ever 4 Black Women Occupy Top 2 Billboard Spots appeared first on . Black queen magic is alive and well in 2020. Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are making history as the first time 4 black women occupy the top couple of spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. History Made This week, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix secured the […]The post Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat + Nicki Minaj Make History As First Time Ever 4 Black Women Occupy Top 2 Billboard Spots appeared first on . 👓 View full article

