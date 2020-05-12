Bryan Adams Blames 'Bat-Eaters' For COVID-19 Pandemic

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

During an expletive laden Instagram post...



*Bryan Adams* is in hot water following an offensive Instagram post.



The songwriter was due to kick off a series of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall this week, but the dates were cancelled due to



Clearly taking umbrage with the situation, Bryan Adams fired up social media and let rip, revealing some pretty damn bizarre opinions in the process.



"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs... but thanks to some [expletive] bat-eating, wet-market animal-selling, virus-making greedy [expletives], the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," he wrote.



"My message to them other than 'thanks a [expletive] lot' is go vegan."



A link on Twitter to the post was taken down, but at the time of writing Bryan Adams' words were still accessible on Instagram.



Causing an online storm, the message was deemed racist by many Chinese users - weirdly, the sole voice of support for Bryan Adams came from PETA.



"This is why its crucial for everyone to go vegan now to prevent the next pandemic," the organisation wrote. "It's up to us to create a kinder, healthier future for all species."



Bryan Adams has yet to comment further.



