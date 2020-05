Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Freddy Daruwala's bungalow has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the actor's father tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, best known for playing the arch villain in the 2014 Akshay Kumar-starrer "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", confirmed that his father had initially revealed symptoms of... 👓 View full article