'Unhinged' Is First Movie Back From Quarantine & It's In Theaters July 1 Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Russell Crowe‘s thriller Unhinged is planning to release in theaters on July 1, despite the fact that some regions may not have movie theaters open at that point due to different shelter-in-place restrictions across the country. Texas theaters are currently open, but markets like New York City and Los Angeles remain unclear. The press release [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources AMC theaters bans Universal film showings



AMC theaters say it will no longer screen Universal Pictures films. The theater chain's CEO announced the ban in a letter to Universal's chairman on Tuesday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago Drive-in Movie Theaters Hitting Their Stride Amid Pandemic



In this new age of social distancing, a relic of the past is making a comeback. Drive-in movie theaters have seen an influx of business amid the coronavirus. There are 305 drive-in theaters across the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:10 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this