Machine Gun Kelly Goes on a Shirtless Jog in LA Amid Quarantine
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Machine Gun Kelly is getting some fresh air. The 30-year-old “Bloody Valentine” superstar was seen taking his daughter (not pictured) and assistant for a jog on Tuesday (May 11) in Los Angeles amid the ongoing health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Machine Gun Kelly MGK could be seen showing off his many [...]
Machine Gun Preacher Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Pennsylvanian biker Sam Childers overcame a life of drugs and violence to become a rebel of hope, waging a 13-year war to free enslaved children in Northern Uganda and Southern Sudan, Africa. This film invites you to take a peek inside...
Lets take a peek into the history and find out what all major events have happened in the past.On May 15, 1718, Englishman James Puckle patented his machine gun, the world's first! You may have thought..