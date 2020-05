Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

At age 15, Brooke Shields modeled a pair of Calvin Klein jeans and famously said: “What gets between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JILL FRITZO EXCLUSIVE: @BrookeShields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans… https://t.co/34k7R04238 6 days ago Amy V. Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans… https://t.co/B9tM6o8GOe 6 days ago USA Hipster ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans https://t.co/O2t7mckv6A 6 days ago Fox News Alerts Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans https://t.co/p0fXhz54dW 6 days ago presshub_us [ foxnews] Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans https://t.co/bicfJmCjrP 6 days ago Citi-Digests "Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/3O4w2UmNXl 6 days ago Andy Vermaut Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans… https://t.co/Lje8fe8tZq 6 days ago wendy applehead Brooke Shields explains why she doesn’t ‘have any desire to fit back’ into her Calvin Klein jeans https://t.co/DzrNzq553S 6 days ago