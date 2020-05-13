Lil Durk Says He Won’t Snitch + Reveals What He Told Police Asking For Help
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Chicago rapper Lil Durk is not looking to help out law enforcement. The hip-hop star went online this week to remind fans he’s not about working with cops. Shhhh Policy This week, Durk hit up Instagram to let the world know he doesn’t believe in snitching. LD said he keeps his mouth shut when confronted […]
The post Lil Durk Says He Won’t Snitch + Reveals What He Told Police Asking For Help appeared first on .